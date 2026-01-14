OnePlus Testing Mid-Size Phone With 8,000mAh Battery And Flat Screen

OnePlus may be quietly working on a new smartphone that puts battery life and sustained performance at the centre. Recent leaks suggest the company is testing a phone with a large battery and a flat display, possibly aimed at users who want long endurance without moving to oversized phones. While OnePlus has not confirmed anything yet, multiple reports point to an internal device currently under evaluation. Also Read: OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026: BIG Discounts On OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, Nord series, Tablets, More

Flat Display and Mid-Size Form Factor

According to information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, a phone with a 6.59-inch flat LTPS display is currently being tested. The screen is said to offer 1.5K resolution, rounded corners, and uniform bezels on all sides. The display is said to come from a Chinese supplier rather than Samsung, which could mean OnePlus is testing new display partners for this phone. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

The size is interesting because it sits between compact and large phones. The tipster noted that this mid-size form factor allows brands to push battery capacity higher without running into the physical limits seen on larger displays.

OnePlus Phone With 8,000mAh Battery

The same leak suggests that phones using this display size are now able to reach battery capacities starting around 8,000mAh. For context, most current OnePlus phones ship with batteries in the 5,000mAh range.

If the leak is accurate, the device is likely being built with focus on battery life and performance, instead of focusing on a slim design or camera upgrades. It also points to OnePlus trying different internal layouts to fit a much larger battery without making the phone noticeably bigger.

A Performance-focused OnePlus Model?

Based on the display choice and battery discussion, the device is believed to be performance-oriented. Earlier leaks had pointed to a OnePlus prototype featuring a larger 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. That device was also said to include advanced cooling and was being tested with an 8,000mAh-class battery.

Trending Now

Some reports referred to that prototype as a possible OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. It was said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, custom performance tuning, and even testing around a possible 9,000mAh battery in later versions. An active cooling fan was also mentioned in earlier leaks, though it is unclear if that idea has moved beyond internal testing.