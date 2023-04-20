OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad sometime back in India. However, the device wasn’t available for purchase immediately. It will go on pre-orders later this month. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

Now ahead of its pre-orders, Flipkart has listed the tablet and revealed its pricing. Let's take look.

OnePlus Pad India price, colors, and availability

The OnePlus Pad is already listed on Flipkart and it's priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

In addition to this price, buyers may get bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000. The shared screenshot by ROBINAYAN reveals that after offers, the final price comes down to Rs 36,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

In comparison to European pricing, this is a bit cheaper. The base model retails for €499, which is roughly Rs 44,900.

The device will be available for pre-booking on April 28 and buyers will get only one color choice, that’s the Halo Green shade.

OnePlus Pad specifications and features

The OnePlus Pad comes with a large 11.61-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2000×2800 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It has 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device features a 13MP single camera on the rear capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. There’s an LED flash unit assisting the rear camera. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for doing video calls.

As for the battery, the device packs a 9,510mAh non-removable cell with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The tablet is said to charge up to 90 percent in about 60 minutes.

The tablet boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has OxygenOS 13 on top. It comes in a single Wi-Fi Only option.