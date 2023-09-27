OnePlus will unveil its upcoming tablet on October 6 in India. Unlike its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go will be a budget-centric tablet and it’s rumored specs hint just that. A specs sheet of the budget tablet has been leaked by an X (formerly Twitter) user. It shows a MediaTek Helio chipset, a slightly smaller battery than the existing OnePlus Pad, and a single rear camera shooter.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Pad Go is rumored to have two model numbers – OPD2305 and OPD2304. As you’d guess, one of the models will be Wi-Fi-only, whereas, the other model will have cellular connectivity. However, it may have 4G connectivity, unlike 5G network support on the existing and more expensive OnePlus Pad.

That’s due to its chipset. The tablet is said to come powered by a Helio G99 chipset that has the model number MT6789. Now, this is a 4G-only chipset and was seen in several other budget tablets. Some smartphones pack these chips under the Rs 15,000 segment.

As for the configuration, it may have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It may as well come with a 128GB internal storage variant. It will likely be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with support for some sort of fast charging.

It is expected to have a USB Type-C port for charging with UFS 2.0 standard. In terms of the optics, the tablet is said to boast a single camera on the back of 8MP. It may have another 8MP sensor on the front for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus previously revealed that the upcoming tablet will feature an 11.35-inch display with 2.4k resolution. It will be an LCD panel with 7:5 aspect ratio. Some of the other features of the tablet include a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, and a slew of connectivity features.

It is worth noting that most of the specifications above are based on leaks. So do take them with a pinch of salt. OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the tablet closer to its release.

The OnePlus Pad Go tablet is expected to be cheaper than the OnePlus Pad. OnePlus Pad is priced starting at Rs 37,999 on Amazon and it comes with powerful hardware. To give a quick recap of its specs, it comes with an 11.61-inch 3k resolution panel, a Dimensity 9000 chipset, and a 9510mAh battery.