OnePlus Open will be OnePlus' first foldable smartphone releasing later today in Mumbai.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Oct 19, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open

Story Highlights

  • OnePlus will launch its first foldable phone today in Mumbai.
  • OnePlus Open will likely arrive in the premium price segment.
  • OnePlus Open will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

After several rumors and certifications, OnePlus will finally take wraps off the OnePlus Open, its first foldable smartphone, today. Interestingly, the device will be unveiled globally in Mumbai, India. The new foldable device is said to be jointly developed by OnePlus and Oppo, which is its parent company. So with OnePlus’ software skin and Oppo’s hardware prowess, the OnePlus Open is all set to compete with the existing foldable player Samsung, more specifically with its Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Let’s see when and where can you watch today’s unveiling of the OnePlus Open live.

Watch OnePlus Open India launch live

OnePlus Open will be launched today at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India. The launch will begin at 7:30 PM and so will the live stream. OnePlus will be live-streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Those interested in watching the foldable phone’s launch live can tap on the preview below at the said time.

OnePlus Open: What to expect

OnePlus Open will be a premium device from OnePlus. It is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 1,45,000 in India. It is worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at Rs 1,54,999.

The foldable smartphone will obviously come with two screens, a 7.83-inch primary display and a 6.31-inch cover screen. Both will be LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Open is advertised to have a gap-less hinge design similar to the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with not 12GB but 16GB of maximum RAM option and up to 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. Interestingly, the foldable will get an alert slider as we see in other OnePlus devices.

As far as cameras are concerned, the foldable phone will have a triple camera system on the back. The setup is expected to go by a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Expect Optical Image Stabilization for enhanced stability in videos and while shooting images. It is expected to have a 32MP camera on the cover screen and a 20MP on the inside for video calls.

The foldable phone will pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. This will make it the first book-style foldable to have the fastest charging. The OnePlus Open is expected to boot on the latest Android 14 OS with OxygenOS on top. If that happens, it will be the first OnePlus phone to come with Android 14 out of the box.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

