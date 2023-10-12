OnePlus Open India launch date announced: Here's what we know so far

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date of its first foldable smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus One will be launched in India and globally on October 19 at 7.30 PM IST. The launch event will take place in Mumbai. The company has been teasing the design of the much-awaited smartphone via X. In a recent post shared by the company on X, the upcoming OnePlus Open can seen in a black colour with the Alert Slider on the left side of the phone and the volume rocker and the power button on the right side. OnePlus wrote, “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon” while teasing the smartphone on X.

OnePlus has also informed about the launch of the OnePlus Open via X. In an X post shared today, OnePlus wrote, “You’re invited to open the next chapter of OnePlus”.

OenPlus Open India Price (rumoured)

OnePlus Open is likely to be priced in India at under Rs. 1,20,000. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement.

OnePlus Open specification (rumoured)

The OnePlus Open is expected to feature a 7.82-inch OLED inner screen with 2,440 x 2,268 pixels resolution and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display with 1,116 x 2,484 pixels resolution. Both screens will have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The upcoming foldable smartphone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

It is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the foldable smartphone is likely to receive a front-facing camera with a 32-megapixel or a 20-megapixel sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 4,805mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. However, the company is yet to confirm these details.