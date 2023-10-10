OnePlus has confirmed the India launch of its upcoming smartphone. It is none other than the much-awaited OnePlus Open. It appears that India will be amongst the first few countries to witness OnePlus’ first folding phone. This comes months after the design render of the phone was leaked online. Let’s take a look at the details.

OnePlus Open India launch timeline

Although OnePlus has confirmed the India launch of the phone via its social media handle, the exact release date is unclear. However, since the company has already teased it, expect the launch to be later this month.

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the design or the specs of the phone, the rumor mill has given out plenty of details about the device. The OnePlus Open is said to be a rebadged model of the Oppo Find N3 Fold, which is exclusive to the China market. If that’s to be believed, expect a solid specs sheet.

OnePlus Open specifications

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to come with a 7.8-inch primary display with a 2K resolution. It is said to be an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outer side, it is expected to have a 6.3-inch outer display. This secondary screen will also be a 120Hz refresh rate panel, however, the resolution will differ.

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus Open could be its flagship chipset. The device is rumored to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to house a 4,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

As far as the camera is concerned, the device is expected to have a dedicated telephoto lens. The entire rear setup will likely be a triple camera system with a 48MP main lens. It could be paired with a 48MP secondary lens and a 64MP tertiary sensor.

The OnePlus Open is expected to run on Android 13 or the latest Android 14 OS out of the box and have OxygenOS skin on top. For security, it is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Upon launch, the OnePlus Open will compete neck-to-neck with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. While OnePlus is beginning its foldable career, Samsung has four years’ worth of experience.