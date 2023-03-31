comscore OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specs revealed by the brand
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key specs revealed: 108MP cameras, up to 16GB RAM, and more

    Mobiles

    The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will offer a high refresh rate punch-hole display and a 108MP triple camera setup.

    Highlights

    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will go official on April 4.
    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 108MP triple camera system.
    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Green

    OnePlus has scheduled to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite on April 4 in India. Ahead of its launch, the company is revealing some of the phone’s highlights. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition unveiled, but you can't buy it

    Barring the chip, the Nord CE 3 Lite will be a big upgrade over the predecessor Nord CE 2 Lite. With that said, let’s take a look at its specs. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition set to launch on March 29

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite highlights and specs

    OnePlus for some time has been teasing the smartphone on its social media platform. Additionally, it has also created a landing page on its official website that gives out new details as we get closer to the phone’s release. Also Read - Oppo and OnePlus aren't exiting the European markets

    The company has confirmed that the Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a 6.72-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution. Since it will be a budget phone, expect to see a thick chin at the bottom.

    OnePlus has revealed that the smartphone will boast a triple camera system on the back houses in two huge camera modules. The setup will be led by a 108MP main lens with support for 3x zoom. It will likely be assisted by auxiliary sensors.

    If you compare the predecessor Nord CE 2 Lite, which had a 64MP lens, then the Nord CE 3 Lite appears to be a solid upgrade.

    Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is a 6nm chipset, the same as the predecessor.

    However, the phone is said to come with an 8GB RAM variant that will be expandable up to 16GB with the help of 8GB virtual RAM. It will have 128GB of internal storage.

    In terms of the battery, the Nord CE 3 Lite will pack a 5,000mAh cell with an upgrade 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The fast charging solution is said to offer a day’s power with 30 minutes of charging.

    Lastly, the phone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is tipped to arrive at around Rs 20,000. It will come in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray shades.

    • Published Date: March 31, 2023 1:21 PM IST
