OnePlus Nord 6 leaks reveal specs, storage, price and release timeline ahead of India Launch

After teasers and benchmark listings, the OnePlus Nord 6 has gained the attention again with the latest leak, leaving almost nothing to guess. While OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed everything yet, multiple leaks now give a clearer picture of what the next Nord phone might bring. Also Read: OnePlus 15T China launch confirmed for THIS date; India may get it as OnePlus 15s later

Here is everything that we know about the OnePlus Nord 6, from expected specs, features, price to launch timeline. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April with OnePlus Turbo 6-like specs

OnePlus Nord 6 expected specs

Chipset: A recent Geekbench listing, believed to be the Nord 6, suggests that the phone may come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. That’s a notable jump, especially for a mid-range device. It also shows scores of around 2,040 (single-core) and 6,520 (multi-core). Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 vs OnePlus Nord 5: 7 BIG upgrades to expect

Variants and software: As per leaks, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. And it may get Android 16 out of the box.

Display and battery: The Nord 6 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and around 1.5K resolution. On the battery side, the phone may pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which, if true, would easily become one of the largest batteries in this segment.

Camera setup: While this may remain simple. Leaks suggest it will get a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front for selfies and video calls, it may have a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord 6 expected price

Pricing is expected to be slightly higher than the previous generation. For reference, the Nord 5 started at Rs 31,999, so the Nord 6 may see a Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 increase, tipster Yogesh Brar suggested in an X post. However, final pricing and specs will be confirmed with its launch.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch timeline

OnePlus has already teased the phone for India, and it is expected to launch soon, possibly within the next few weeks. Some reports suggest that it could be the first week of April, with a speculative launch date of April 7th.

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However, the final word on the launch date is yet to be revealed via OnePlus. Hence, we must take the information with a pinch of salt.