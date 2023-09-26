OxygenOS 14 update: OnePlus has announced its next generation operating system — OxygenOS 14 — update. OxygenOS 14 is based on Google’s unannounced Android 14 update that is likely to be announced next week. OxygenOS 14 includes a new proprietary performance platform — the Trinity Engine. “With OxygenOS 14, we refined user experience by providing a faster and smoother experience, more stable performance, more polished design, and increased productivity based on community feedback,” Zach Lin, Lead of OxygenOS Product, said on the occasion.

Here are all the new features coming to OxygenOS 14

Trinity Engine

This is OnePlus‘ proprietary platform, which the company says incorporates six innovative technologies to deliver a faster and a smooth experience. OnePlus says Trinity Engine offers CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and ROM Vitalization, that intelligently allocates smartphone internal resources to achieve enhanced performance, extended battery life, and long-term smooth experience. For the unversed, RAM Vitalization is a memory performance optimization technology that is capable of delivering 10 percent improvement in smoothness during everyday usage and allowing frequently used apps to run in the background for up to 72 hours with OxygenOS 14. ROM Vitalization, on the other hand, effectively addresses performance degradation issues from long-term smartphone use by incorporating techniques such as efficient compression algorithms, file defragmentation, and memory acceleration.

OxygenOS 14 also offers HyperRendering technology that is an in-house graphics optimization algorithm that helps to generate better graphics quality in mobile games, HyperBoost that incorporates AI machine learning, intelligent performance control, and graphics element arrangement techniques, and HyperTouch technology that ensures a precise and stable touch experience by incorporating a comprehensive optimisation of touch logic and full-scene anti-mistouch.

Device Security Engine 3.0

This feature ensures device security reinforcement to prevent malicious cracking and de-compilation attempts. It’s a chip-level security encryption technology that ensures third-party use of passwords is protected from the most fundamental data level.

Auto Pixelate feature

Auto Pixelate feature is also getting an update on OxygenOS 14. With Auto Pixelate 2.0, more sensitive information, such as contact details and numbers like credit cards, can now be automatically pixelated when sharing screenshots.

Aquamorphic Design 2.0

With Aquamorphic Design 2.0, OxygenOS 14 brings Fluid Cloud that presents notifications within bubbles, capsules, and panels in a naturally merging and flowing way. It also offers more personalisation options.

Notes 2.0

The Notes feature has also upgraded to enhance user experience by improving usability and providing more convenient and intelligent editing capabilities. on OxygenOS 14. It offers various formatting options, including colors, underlines, strikethroughs, and dividers. It can also create text templates by combining font sizes, styles, and colors for paragraphs, dividers, and more.

Smart Cutout

The Smart Cutout feature is also able to accurately recognise and extract the subject from complex backgrounds, backgrounds that share a similar color scheme with the subject, or even in group photos.

OxygenOS 14 availability

OnePlus said that it is releasing Open Beta 2 to the OnePlus 11 users. OnePlus will start rolling out the official build of OxygenOS 14 first on the OnePlus 11 5G in mid-November, following which it will roll it out to more eligible devices.