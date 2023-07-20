Top 10 bestselling premium smartphones on Amazon

Welcome to our latest blog post, where we unveil the top 10 bestselling premium phones on Amazon that have been captivating tech enthusiasts worldwide. In this comprehensive roundup, we will explore the crème de la crème of smartphones, combining impeccable craftsmanship, cutting-edge features, and top-notch performance. Whether you’re seeking unrivaled camera capabilities, lightning-fast processors, or stunning displays, our curated list has got you covered.

READ MORE Top selling TV and AC remotes on Amazon

Get ready to discover the most sought-after premium phones that have taken the Amazon marketplace by storm and find the perfect device that aligns with your desires and elevates your mobile experience to new heights. Let’s dive into the world of top-tier smartphones, each handpicked to deliver excellence and redefine modern-day communication.

READ MORE Bestselling affordable smartphones on Amazon sale

1. Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Midnight

READ MORE Top smart refrigerators that you can buy in India

Introducing the Apple iPhone 14 – a powerhouse smartphone equipped with 128GB storage. Its impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display ensures an immersive visual experience. The device supports iOS 16 and houses an all-day battery life, along with 20 hours of video playback. Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by iPhone 14’s cutting-edge dual 12MP camera system (ultra-wide and wide). It also supports auto-focus on 12MP TrueDepth front camera. Stay connected with super speedy 5G support on this feature-packed smartphone. Enjoy added convenience with 4K Dolby Vision Cinematic Mode, A15 Bionic chip with five-core GPU for lightning-fast performance, action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos, and much more.

Buy Now on Amazon.

2. Xiaomi 13 Pro (Ceramic Black, 12GB RAM 256GB Storage)

Introducing the extraordinary Xiaomi 13 Pro – a high-performance smartphone boasting 12GB of RAM and generous 128GB of storage capacity. Immerse yourself in a captivating visual experience with its impressive 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display. Operating on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 4nm processor, it ensures groundbreaking performance. Xiaomi 13 Pro has a state-of-the-art 50MP triple camera system, that was co-engineered with Leica. It supports all networks including 2G, 3G, 4G as well as 5G. Embrace the convenience of 8K video recording, which can record in Dolby Vision for a professional cinematography experience. The 120W in-box HyperCharger coupled with the Xiaomi Surge charging chipset can fully charge the massive 4,820mAh battery in 19 minutes.

Buy Now on Amazon.

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage)

Discover the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G smartphone with 8GB RAM, designed to elevate your mobile experience. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals on the 6.1-inch AMOLED display and enjoy the seamless performance with the high-capacity 3,700mAh lithium battery, octa-core processor. Capture your memories with exceptional clarity using the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G’s remarkable Single camera setup, featuring a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP rear camera setup, along with a 10MP front camera. This powerhouse smartphone boasts 8GB RAM and a generous 128GB internal storage, providing ample space for all your needs. Stay connected on various networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G LTE.

Buy Now on Amazon.

4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Experience the ultimate mobile upgrade with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone, featuring 8GB RAM for unrivaled performance. Immerse yourself in a visual treat with its 6.74-inch AMOLED Display, while the high-capacity 5,000mAh battery, fueled by OxygenOS keeps you going seamlessly. Capture your precious moments in crystal-clear detail using the OnePlus Nord 3 5G’s exceptional camera setup, boasting a 50MP main camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), 2MP bokeh depth lens, and 2MP macro lens camera. The front selfie camera of 16MP makes it even more desirable. Unleash the power of this smartphone, equipped with a robust 8GB of RAM and an expansive 128GB of internal storage, ensuring all your needs are met. Stay connected across various networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G LTE.

Buy Now on Amazon.

5. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone is crafted to elevate your mobile experience with its 8GB of RAM. Immerse yourself in a captivating visual journey on the expansive 6.78-inch full HD display. Experience seamless performance with the high-capacity 5,000mAh lithium battery, powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Capture your cherished moments in exceptional clarity with the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G’s remarkable camera setup. This setup features a 50MP GN5 OIS + 8MP UW + 2MP (macro) rear camera configuration, accompanied by a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies. Embrace the power of this smartphone, equipped with 8GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of internal storage to cater to all your needs. Stay connected effortlessly across multiple networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G LTE.

Buy Now on Amazon

6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G Black (12GB RAM,256GB Storage)

Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is your ultimate companion for an elevated mobile experience, boasting a massive 8GB RAM. With the expansive 7.85-inch 2K+120Hz LTPO Display and 6.42-inch FHD+ secondary display, it ensures an immersive and delightful viewing experience. Powering the device is a high-capacity 5,000mAh lithium battery, fueled by the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, guaranteeing seamless performance. Capture your cherished moments in exceptional clarity with its remarkable camera setup, with 50MP telephoto + 50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide rear camera configuration, accompanied by a 32MP + 16MP selfie camera.

Buy Now on Amazon.

7. Realme Narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange, 8GB+128GB)

Discover the Realme Narzo 60 Pro – the ultimate companion for an exceptional mobile experience, featuring a massive 8GB of RAM for unparalleled performance. Enjoy an immersive and delightful viewing experience with its 6.7-inch OLED Display. Powered by a high-capacity 5,000mAh lithium battery and the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7050, this device ensures seamless performance for all your needs. Capture your cherished moments in exceptional clarity with the remarkable camera setup. Embrace the power of a 100MP OIS Prolight rear camera configuration, accompanied by a 16MP selfie camera, guaranteeing stunning photos and selfies you can treasure forever. Upgrade your mobile experience with the Realme Narzo 60 Pro- where innovation meets extraordinary performance.

Buy Now on Amazon.

8. OnePlus 11R 5G (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Introducing the OnePlus 11R 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With a crisp 6.7-inch AMOLED display boasting a 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution, it offers a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery with a 100W fast charge and utilizes Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for seamless performance. On the camera front, OnePlus 11R 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP ultrawide camera (FOV: 120 degrees), and macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera with EIS support. It comes preinstalled with OxygenOS 13 that’s intuitively designed based on elements of the natural world.

Buy Now on Amazon.

9. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Experience the ultimate mobile upgrade with the latest OnePlus 10T 5G, featuring 8GB ofRAM for unrivaled performance. Immerse yourself in a visual treat with its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while the high-capacity 4,800mAh battery, fueled by OxygenOS 12, keeps you going seamlessly. Capture your precious moments in crystal-clear detail using the OnePlus 10T 5G’s exceptional camera setup, boasting a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV and 2MP macro lens with LED flash, along with a 16MP front camera with EIS support. Unleash the power of this smartphone, equipped with a robust 8GB of RAM and an expansive 128GB of internal storage, ensuring all your needs are met. Stay connected across various networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G LTE.

Buy Now on Amazon.

10. MI 11X Pro 5G (Lunar White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Introducing MI 11X Pro 5G smartphone equipped with 8GB of RAM. Experience the stunning visuals on its 6.67-inch AMOLED Dot Display and stay powered up all day with its high-capacity 4,520mAh battery and enjoy the Android 11.0 operating system. Coming to the camera, MI 11X Pro 5G offers a remarkable triple 108MP+8MP+5MP Rear Camera setup, along with a 20MP Selfie Camera. This smartphone packs a punch with its 8GB of RAM and ample 128GB of internal storage and supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G LTE networks. Additionally, it features convenient functionalities such as 33W fast charging, and functions on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

Buy Now on Amazon.