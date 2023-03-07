OnePlus has launched another phone called Ace 2V in China. The new OnePlus Ace 2V is the first smartphone in the Ace 2 series to use a MediaTek processor. It has a different design from the OnePlus Ace 2 and a few different specifications. Because the OnePlus Ace 2V is not as powerful as the OnePlus Ace 2, the former’s price is significantly less comparatively. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

The OnePlus Ace 2 was launched internationally as the OnePlus 11R last month, but the company has not said a word about whether or not the OnePlus Ace 2V will arrive in international markets. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11R in India, while its phones cheaper than that go under the Nord series, so it is possible for the Ace 2V to be renamed as a Nord phone if it ever comes to India.

OnePlus Ace 2V price

The OnePlus Ace 2V comes in the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,000), while its top model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,000). Black Rock and Celadon are the phone's colour variants in China and the sale begins on March 13.

OnePlus Ace 2V specifications

The OnePlus Ace 2V comes with a 6.74-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports HDR. Powering the OnePlus Ace 2V is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has a Mali G710 MC10 GPU for graphics.

On the back of the OnePlus Ace 2V, there are three cameras: a 64-megapixel main sensor with an F1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an F2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an F2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole design. The OnePlus Ace 2V features a 5000mAh battery with support for the company’s proprietary 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which fills the battery fully in about 32 minutes.