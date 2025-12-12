OnePlus 15R India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch, It May Start Around..

The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17, and as expected, the leaks have already started filling in the gaps before the official reveal. Positioned below the flagship OnePlus 15, the 15R is expected to replace last year’s “R” model and follow the usual OnePlus pattern: flagship-grade performance at a lower price point. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

Now, a new leak has given us the clearest indication yet of what the pricing could look like in India and it’s higher than what many expected. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

OnePlus 15 Expected Price

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15R could start around Rs 47,000-Rs 49,000 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The higher 12GB + 512GB variant may even cross the Rs 52,000 mark. With bank offers, the effective price could drop by another Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000, bringing the starting variant closer to the Rs 44,000 range for buyers using eligible cards.

For context, the phone on which the 15R is based – the OnePlus Ace 6T – starts around Rs 33,000 in China. Taxes and positioning in India naturally push that price upward, but this is still notably cheaper than the OnePlus 15, which begins at Rs 72,999.

Oneplus 15R 12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB 15R 512GB will be crossing 52K mark! as per internal source!! so base would be around 47-49K!! with bank offers cut 3-4k more !! Calculate the price and consider the buy or buy not!! #Oneplus15 pic.twitter.com/vAI98fmr9o — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 12, 2025

What the OnePlus 15R is expected to offer

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, putting it in flagship-class territory. Benchmark listings also point to a 12GB RAM configuration. OnePlus has already teased support for a 165Hz refresh rate, which matches the flagship OnePlus 15. If it follows the Ace 6T, we may see a 1.5K AMOLED panel with high brightness and better eye-comfort tuning.

One of the biggest highlights is the 7,400mAh battery – the largest ever on a OnePlus phone. Charging speeds haven’t been confirmed, but the Ace 6T supports 100W fast charging, so something similar is expected.

The 15R is tipped to feature a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera. The ability to shoot 4K at 120fps has also been speculated.

Trending Now

The device is confirmed to come in Charcoal Black and Minty Green. The square camera module, flat-edge frame, and IP66-IP69K dust and water resistance ratings make this one of the most rugged devices in the lineup.