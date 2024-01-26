OnePlus recently unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series at the “Smooth Beyond Belief” event held in India. The event saw the introduction of two new smartphones – the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R – along with the new OnePlus Buds 3.

READ MORE Gunning For S24 Ultra Throne: OnePlus 12 And 12R First Look And TechlusiveTake

The OnePlus 12R is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which is exclusive to the Chinese market. In a significant announcement, the company confirmed the global release of a Genshin Impact edition of the OnePlus 12R on February 28. The release date of this special edition phone coincides with the launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact Edition device in China.

According to GizmoChina, the special edition smartphone is themed after Keqing, one of the playable characters in Genshin Impact. The variant, featuring an Electro Violet colour, is expected to include unique design elements from the game and software enhancements for an optimised gaming experience. Apart from the software upgrade and a distinct look, the specifications of the device will be identical to the regular OnePlus 12R.

The standard OnePlus 12R, available in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colours, will hit the market in February. The smartphone, now available for pre-orders, comes in two configurations – an 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999, and a higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 45,999.

The regular OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display that supports a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone also supports 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and has an IP64 rating.

The company also launched the OnePlus Buds 3 truly wireless earbuds at the event. These new TWS earbuds join the league of company’s expanding line of audio devices, which includes the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Buds Z2 to name a few.