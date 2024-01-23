OnePlus Buds 3 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

OnePlus Buds 3 India launch: OnePlus hosted a special event in India today wherein the company launched its flagship OnePlus 12 5G smartphone. In addition to that, the company launched the OnePlus Buds 3 truly wireless earbuds at the event. These new TWS earbuds join the league of company’s expanding line of audio devices, which includes the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Buds Z2 to name a few.

OnePlus Buds 3 India price and availability

The OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at Rs5,499 in India and they will go on sale on February 6.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications

Coming to specifications, the OnePlus Buds 3 have been made using a combination of NCVM (Non-Conductive Vacuum Metallization) coating technology and high-powered CO2 laser engraving technology, which the company says gives these earbuds a metallic texture with matte finish. These earbuds are protected by IP55 dust and water resistant coating and they come in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray colour variants. Each buds weighs 4.8g while the buds along with case weigh 40.8g.

Talking about the internals, the OnePlus Buds 3 feature 10.4mm woofers with 6mm tweeter and dual drivers with a microphone sensitivity of -38dB. Each bud has three mics with a frequency response ranging between 15Hz to 40KHz. These buds support LHDC 5.0, Audio ID 2.0 and 3D audio.

The OnePlus Buds 3 feature support for Active and Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature up to 49dB. These buds also support a Transparency Mode that lets users stay connected with their environment while listen to music in the background. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds 3 come with Smart Scene

Noise Cancellation 2.0 technolgy, which the company says intelligently adjusts the optimal level of ANC according to a user’s surroundings.

On the connectivity front, the OnePlus Buds 3 feature Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair. Talking about the battery, each bud is fitted with a 58mAh battery, which the company says is capable of providing up to 10 hours of runtime with ANC turned off. The case, on the other hand, has a 520mAh battery that provides up to 44 hours of total runtime. The OnePlus Buds 3 also features fast-charging support.