OnePlus 12 India launch: OnePlus is all set to launch its next generation flagship smartphone, that is, the OnePlus 12, at a special event in China on December 5. Ahead of the official launch, the phone is listed on the company’s official website in India. This indicates that OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 11 successor in India soon after it arrives in India. Separate reports indicate that the company will launch the OnePlus in India and other markets around the globe sometime in January 2024.

Besides India, the OnePlus 12 is also listed on the company’s official website in the US and the UK, which indicates that the phone will arrive in these markets along with others including Italy, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Slovakia soon. Furthermore, OnePlus’ official website in the UK shows a context running between November 27 and January 23, 2024. This indicates that the phone will make its official debut in global markets, and possibly in India as well, around that time.

So, what do we know about the OnePlus 12 so far?

Not a lot. However, according to the details listed on OnePlus’ China website, the OnePlus 12 will be available in three colour variants including Pale Green, Rock Black and White. The listing also reveals that the phone will feature a design that is quite similar to that of last year’s OnePlus 11 and that it will have a triple camera setup at the back. Furthermore, reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and that it will have Sony’s new LYTIA-808 sensor for the 50MP primary camera and the 64MP 3X periscopic telephoto lens. The camera setup will utilise Hasselblad’s technology — something we saw in the OnePlus Open as well.

In addition to this, reports suggest that the OnePlus 12 will sport a 2K display panel from China’s BOE with 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It will also sport the company’s iconic alert slider, and support for wireless charging technology along with the next generation X-axis motor for improved gaming performance. The phone will run Android 14-based ColorOS 14.