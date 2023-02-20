OnePlus launched its OnePlus 11R 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999 in India. The company has announced that it will be available for pre-order in India starting tomorrow, i.e. February 21, on the Amazon India website. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charge. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, offers, and specs

OnePlus 11R 5G price, pre-order offers, sale

OnePlus 11R 5G is available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 44,999. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to be sold via Flipkart in India

In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus will not launch OnePlus 11 Pro or 11T this year: Here's why

It will be available for pre-order on Amazon, starting tomorrow. OnePlus 11R 5G will go on sale on February 28.

This summer, get ready to keep it cool with #OnePlus11R 5G’s Cryo-velocity Cooling System. Pre-order tomorrow to get a #OnePlusBudsZ2 at no extra cost along with exciting bank benefits. Know more: https://t.co/FetmwIwf3y pic.twitter.com/qIABYAkyio — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 20, 2023

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240. OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This device also comes with the RAM-Vita tech and a top-level cooling system offering a 5,177.46 mm2 VC area.

The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine technology.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G houses a triple camera on the back, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options onboard include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.1×74.1×8.53mm and weighs 205 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, and an alert slider.