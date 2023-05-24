OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G back in January. The device came in Eternal Green and Titan Black color options. Now, almost five months after its release, the company’s planning to launch a limited edition version of the device. Also Read - OnePlus Fold full specs surfaced ahead of launch

OnePlus has started a promotional campaign for this limited-edition phone on its social media platform. The new version will be called the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey India launch

The Marble Odyssey Edition of the OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch soon. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t given out the release date. However, we expect it to debut later this month or in early June. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey design and build

Rumors have it that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition could be a rebadge of the OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Edition which was launched in China a few months back.

The Jupiter Rock Edition phone is made up of 3D microcrystalline rock and as the name suggests, is meant to resemble the is Jupiter planet. The material is said to be grippy and it may not catch fingerprints.

Now, if the Marble Odyssey turns out to be nothing but the Jupiter Rock Edition, then buyers will soon have a good-looking shade for grabs alongside the already available colors.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The Marble Odyssey will likely have the same specs as the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24 fps. Not to forget, the device has Hasselblade-tuned colors for pictures. On the front, there’s a 16MP snapper for selfies.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The device boots on Android 13 OS and has OxygenOS 13 on top.

This time around OnePlus priced the OnePlus 11 5G aggressively. The base variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs 56,999, whereas, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 61,999.

We expect the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition to be priced slightly higher than the normal variant. What are your thoughts on this upcoming limited edition model of the OnePlus 11 5G? Do let us know by tagging us on our social handles.