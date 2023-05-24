comscore
    News

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Special Edition confirmed to launch soon

    Mobiles

    OnePlus is bringing a special edition color of the OnePlus 11 5G. The new shade will be called the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition.

    Highlights

    • OnePlus announces the launch of OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition.
    • OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is expected to be made up of 3D microcrystalline rock.
    • The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
    OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey

    OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G back in January. The device came in Eternal Green and Titan Black color options. Now, almost five months after its release, the company’s planning to launch a limited edition version of the device. Also Read - OnePlus Fold full specs surfaced ahead of launch

    OnePlus has started a promotional campaign for this limited-edition phone on its social media platform. The new version will be called the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey India launch

    The Marble Odyssey Edition of the OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to launch soon. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t given out the release date. However, we expect it to debut later this month or in early June. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

    OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey design and build

    Rumors have it that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition could be a rebadge of the OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Edition which was launched in China a few months back.

    The Jupiter Rock Edition phone is made up of 3D microcrystalline rock and as the name suggests, is meant to resemble the is Jupiter planet. The material is said to be grippy and it may not catch fingerprints.

    Now, if the Marble Odyssey turns out to be nothing but the Jupiter Rock Edition, then buyers will soon have a good-looking shade for grabs alongside the already available colors.

    OnePlus 11 5G specifications

    The Marble Odyssey will likely have the same specs as the OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

    The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The main camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24 fps. Not to forget, the device has Hasselblade-tuned colors for pictures. On the front, there’s a 16MP snapper for selfies.

    Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The device boots on Android 13 OS and has OxygenOS 13 on top.

    This time around OnePlus priced the OnePlus 11 5G aggressively. The base variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs 56,999, whereas, the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 61,999.

    We expect the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition to be priced slightly higher than the normal variant. What are your thoughts on this upcoming limited edition model of the OnePlus 11 5G? Do let us know by tagging us on our social handles.

    • Published Date: May 24, 2023 7:42 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Google is using generative AI to make you shop more: Here s how

    Dell XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17 debut in India

    LG launches new OLED TV lineup, including a 97-inch TV, in India

    Vivo S17 series launch date out, but buyers in India shouldn't be excited

    Apple partners with Broadcom for developing 5G components

    Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

    WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

    Features

    In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

    Tech Updates/ launch

    AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video