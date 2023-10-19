Nothing is widening its offline reach in India with its latest partnership with Tata-owned Croma Retail. With this partnership, Nothing products including CMF by Nothing devices will be available at select Croma premium stores. To facilitate offline buying, Nothing and Croma are offering instant discounts on the latest Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing products now available offline at Croma Retail

Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear 2, and CMF by Nothing products will be available at select Croma premium stores in India. Offline buyers of the Nothing Phone 2 will get a Rs 3,000 instant discount when using ICICI bank cards.

“India is a pivotal market for Nothing, and this exciting partnership allows us to bring Nothing’s iconic design and technology to the many shoppers at Croma. Croma is one of India’s top retailers, and this collaboration demonstrates our collective commitment to offer products to a whole new audience,” stated Manu Sharma, Nothing India’s GM and VP.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Nothing has stepped foot in the offline market. Earlier, during the time of the release of the Phone 2, it made the device available at Vijay Sales offline store.

Now, all of its product portfolio is arriving in the offline market with the Croma partnership. As for the online market, Nothing products are being sold on Flipkart. The Phone 1 has been a popular choice for under Rs 30,000 on the platform.

The Phone 2 also received a discount of Rs 5,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. While the sale is over, the discounted price has remained and the device now starts at Rs 39,999, instead of the launch price of Rs 44,999. The price now goes all the way up to Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, which is the top-most variant of the phone.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications

Nothing Phone 2 is a premium smartphone priced in the upper-mid-range segment. It comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a Gorilla Glass protection and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

The smartphone has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It boots on the Android 13 OS and will get the Android 14 OS once it’s available. In fact, the open beta version of the OS has already arrived for those who signed up for the same. The Phone 2 has an improved Glyph interface, which is its most notable cosmetic feature.