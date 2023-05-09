Nokia C22 was introduced in selected markets in Europe in February this year and finally, Nokia is planning to launch the smartphone in the Indian market. Nokia has announced that it will launch its Nokia C22 smartphone in the Indian market on May 11. Also Read - Nokia G22 debuts with a focus on repairability, C22 and C32 arrive with dual cameras

This device will be a new addition to Nokia’s C series, which also includes Nokia C12 and Nokia C31.

Nokia India made the announcement via Twitter and said, “Are you ready to go the distance with a 3-day battery and #LiveUntamed? Nokia C22 in 3 days.”

Nokia C22, the European variant, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, and the company claims that the battery lasts for three days.

The Indian variant of the smartphone is likely to have the same features as the European variant.

Nokia C22 price and availability in India

Nokia C22 was launched with an initial price of EUR 109 in Europe, which is approximately Rs 10,000. However, the company has not revealed the India price and availability yet. The device is offered in three colours- Charcoal, Purple and Sand.

Nokia C22 specifications

Nokia C22 weighs around 190g and measures 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.34 inches in dimension. The back cover of the smartphone is made from a Polycarbonate material. Coming to the display, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 720×1600 resolution.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM, which is further expandable up to 2GB using ideal storage. It runs on Android 13 (Go Edition), which runs lighter and saves data.

Coming to the camera, it comes with two cameras set up at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera and features Portrait, HDR and Night mode.

Nokia C22 comes with a built-in storage of 64GB, which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back of the smartphone, and it also supports face unlock.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. It is IP52 dust and splash resistant.

Meanwhile, last month, the company launched its Nokia C12 in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999. It runs on Android 12 Go edition and has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc 9863A1 processor.