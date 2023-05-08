The upcoming iPhone 15 series has for long been said to be one of Apple’s breakthrough iPhone series that would introduce major design changes to the device. Reports for a long time have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro series will introduce as profound changes to Apple’s smartphones as iPhone 7 series did back in 2016 when the company ditched the ‘jack’ opening the floodgates to endless memes on the internet. In case of the iPhone 15 Pro series, word has been that it would be the company’s first iPhone that will not have any physical buttons. Not anymore. Also Read - Apple iPad most-selling tablet in March quarter, followed by Samsung Galaxy Tabs

As of now, Apple's iPhones have a total of four buttons — a power button on the right side, and two volume keys and a toggle button to switch between silent and ringing modes on the left side. Reports on the internet for years have suggested that the iPhone 15 series, or at least the Pro models in the series, will not have any physical buttons. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro models would have two Taptic Engines that would provide haptic feedback when the solid-state buttons are pressed. In simple words, the iPhone 15 Pro models would have button-less button that would respond in a way that is similar to the physical buttons. Such buttons are often used in premium smartwatches.

But now, reports are indicating otherwise. Simply put, the iPhone 15 Pro models will not have button-less buttons.

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic, in a rather covertly worded shareholder letter disclosed that Apple has gone back on its decision of ditching solid-state buttons. Instead, it will continue using physical buttons this year as well.

“That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in

previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to

market as planned. As we have limited visibility into our customer’s future plans for this product at this

time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model,” the company wrote in the letter.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time in the recent time that reports have indicated that Apple will continue using physical buttons in the iPhone 15 series. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the iPhone 15 series will stick to using the physical buttons in the Pro models.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” Kuo said in a post on Medium.

The change was also reported by tech analyst Jeff Pu, who believes that the solid-state button design has been delayed until the iPhone 16 series, which will launch in 2024.

What will iPhone 15 Pro have instead?

But all hope isn’t lost just yet.

As per a separate report, the iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to get Action button, which is similar to the one available on the iPhone 15 Ultra. According to a report by MacRumours, the Ring/Silent button, which is placed above the volume control buttons on the left side, will be replaced by a customisable Action button.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it is safe to assume that the iPhone 15 series will feature major changes over the older generation iPhone models.