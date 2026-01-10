New OnePlus Phone Leak Hints At Dimensity 9500 Chip, 165Hz Display, And 9,000mAh Battery

OnePlus may be working on another performance-focused smartphone, separate from the models it has already launched in China this year. A new leak suggests the company is developing a handset powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset, with a strong focus on display refresh rate and battery size. While the phone’s name has not been confirmed yet, early details give a fair idea of what OnePlus could be planning next. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon Chips: Price, Specs

What The Leak Says So Far

According to information shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the mystery OnePlus phone is already in the engineering stage. As per the leak, the prototype comes with a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen is expected to support a 165Hz refresh rate, something OnePlus has already offered on a few of its recent high-end models. The display is also said to feature large, rounded corners and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read: 7 Best Tablets Under Rs 25000 That Can Be Buy In 2026 For Streaming And Work

Dimensity 9500 and Performance Focus

At the heart of the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset. This is expected to be MediaTek’s top-tier processor for the year, and interestingly, the tipster notes that there may not be a “Plus” version of the chip this time. That could explain why OnePlus is planning to use the standard Dimensity 9500 instead of waiting for a higher-clocked variant.

There are also hints of custom performance tuning and new cooling hardware. One version of the leak mentions the possibility of an active cooling fan, which suggests OnePlus may be targeting long gaming sessions without heavy thermal throttling.

Massive Battery Size

Battery capacity appears to be another major focus. The phone is currently being tested with an 8,000mAh-class battery, but internal targets are said to be closer to a 9,000mAh capacity. If that happens, it would put the phone in the same category as OnePlus’ recent Turbo-series devices, which already feature very large batteries.

Charging details have not been mentioned yet, but OnePlus has been sticking with 80W fast charging on its recent launches, so a similar setup would not be surprising.

Could This Be OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra?

While the phone’s name has not been confirmed, speculation points towards it being the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. OnePlus has previously used MediaTek chips for its Ace-series phones, and the timing also lines up with earlier Ace Ultra launches, which usually happen around mid-year.

Trending Now

For now, OnePlus has not shared any official information. More clarity is expected once the device moves closer to launch.