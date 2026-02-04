Motorola Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra could launch soon as spotted on certification site

Motorola seems ready to bring its next-gen foldable phone, the Razr series. The successor to the Razr 60 is reportedly on the way, and latest certification listings hint that the Motorola Razr 70 might launch sooner than expected. Motorola hasn’t officially confirmed the device yet, but regulatory approvals often signal that a launch is not too far away. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

The upcoming flip phone has appeared on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database carrying the model number XT2657-8. Typically, devices show up on such platforms just weeks before becoming official, so this is a strong indication that Motorola is preparing it for global markets. Also Read: 8 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 that handle BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt Legends without struggling

What’s more interesting is that the Razr 70 has reportedly surfaced on multiple certification sites, suggesting the company is planning a broader rollout instead of limiting it to a few regions. Some reports also point towards the Razr 70 Ultra launching alongside it, which could shape Motorola’s foldable lineup for the year ahead.

What the Razr 70 may offer

The certification itself doesn’t spill many details, but early leaks give us a fair idea of what Motorola could be working on. The Razr 70 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO foldable display along with a 3.63-inch cover screen. If this turns out to be accurate, users should be able to handle more quick tasks without flipping the phone open, something that has become increasingly important in clamshell foldables.

Performance-wise, the phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, which should focus on delivering stable performance while keeping power consumption in check. A 4,500mAh battery is also expected, likely paired with fast charging support.

On the camera front, Motorola may continue with a dual rear setup but could bring improvements in image processing. Camera quality is becoming a bigger deciding factor for foldable buyers, so upgrades here would make sense.

Foldable competition is getting serious

The Razr 70 series will likely go head-to-head with upcoming clamshell foldables, including Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip device. Brands are now paying attention to durability, hinge strength, and cover display usability, clear signs that the flip phone segment is evolving beyond novelty.

Motorola, meanwhile, has been steadily growing its foldable portfolio. From the Razr lineup to its newer notebook-style foldable, the brand seems focused on making foldables feel less niche and more mainstream.

However, there’s still no official launch date, but repeated certification sightings usually mean the wait isn’t very long. If the leaks are accurate, the Razr 70 could arrive with meaningful upgrades. For now, all eyes are on Motorola, but one thing is clear.