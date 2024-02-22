Motorola launched the Moto G04 entry-level smartphone last month in India. The smartphone comes with the Motorola standard design and has impressive specs for the price. Some of its highlights are as follows: A 90Hz LCD display, a Unisoc chipset, a big 5,000mAh battery, and Android 14 OS. Starting today, the device will be up for grabs in the country.

Motorola Moto G04 sale today: Price, offers, and availability

The Moto G04 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 6,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration costs Rs 7,999.

Those with a device for exchange can get a Rs 750 exchange bonus on the base variant. After the offer, the final price of the variant goes down to Rs 6,249.

The smartphone has four colour options to choose from, namely, Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Sea Green. The smartphone competes with the Infinix Smart 8 HD – Rs 6,399, Itel P55 – Rs 7,499, Tecno Pop 8 – Rs 6,599, and Redmi A3 – Rs 7,299.

Motorola Moto G04 specifications and features

— 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

— 16MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

— Unisoc T606 processor and Mali G57 GPU

— 4GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage

— 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

— Android 14 OS

The Moto G04 features a polycarbonate body and has a 6.56-inch display. The LCD screen has an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate support. It has a 16MP single camera on the rear with 1080p video recording support. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

Powering the handset is the Unisoc T606 processor paired with Mali G57 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

It runs on Android 14 OS and has some Motorola pre-installed apps. Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will receive 2 years of security updates. This will let users keep using their phones worry-free for at least two years.

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the device has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The speakers on the phone are certified for Dolby Atmos audio.