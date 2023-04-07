Motorola launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Moto G Power 5G in the US. The smartphone comes with a standard Motorola design but has a new chipset – Dimensity 930. Some of its highlights include a 120Hz display, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto G13 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

Motorola Moto G Power 5G specifications and features

The Moto G Power 5G comes with a polycarbonate back. It has a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device has a thin-bezel design on all three barring the bottom, where it has a noticeable chin. Also Read - Moto G13 with Helio G85 and Android 13 launched in India: Check details

On the camera front, there’s a triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The main lens has support for Phase Detection Autofocus. It has a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. Also Read - Motorola Moto G73 5G Review: Stock and Secure

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We recently reviewed the Dimensity 930-powered Moto G73 5G. You can get an idea of how the chipset performs in our review.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with 15W fast charging support. However, it comes with a 10W charging brick in the box.

Interestingly, the device has a stereo speaker setup and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, which many manufacturers skip. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for added security.

The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has MyUX skin on top. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expandability. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and GLONASS support.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G price and availability

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G is priced at $300 (Rs 24,500) for a lone 6GB + 256GB variant. It will be available for purchase starting April 13 on Motorola, Amazon, and BestBuy.