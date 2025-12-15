Motorola Edge 70 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Features, And Sale Date

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leak, Tipped To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Motorola has expanded its Edge series with the launch of a new member — the Moto Edge 70 in India. The latest Moto Edge 70 portray itself as an ultra-thin smartphone yet packed with all essential specifications – Qualcomm chipset, a large battery, and a triple camera setup. Also Read: Motorola’s First Galaxy Z Fold Rival May Launch At Lenovo Tech World: What We Know

How much does it cost you? From specifications, features, to price – here is everything that you need to know about the Moto Edge 70. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Launch Date In India Confirmed For December 15: Check Expected Specs, Features, More

Moto Edge 70 Specifications And Features

The latest Moto Edge 70 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 5000mAh battery under the hood. It supports 68W fast charging and a 15W wireless charging option. For viewing experience, it features a 6.7-inch 1.5k AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The device also gets an IP68+IP69 rating against dust and water resistance. How slim is it? The Moto Edge 70 measures just 5.99mm and weighs 159g.

Talking about the photography, it features a triple camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP main with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a three-in-one sensor. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera too. Video recording is also capable of 4K resolution videos at 60fps.

Moto Edge 70 Price And Availability

Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 70 at a price of Rs 29,999 for the sole variant of 8GB RAM along with 256GB of storage. However, with the help of card offers, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 to grab the smartphone for just Rs 28,999. The sale will go live on December 23rd. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Motorola’s online Indian store, and other retail partners.

Moto Edge 70 Quick Specs