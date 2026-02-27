Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch date revealed: Check specs, features, and expected price

Motorola is ready with its next mid-range contender. The company has officially confirmed that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will launch in India on March 6, shortly after the MWC 2026 event settles. The arrival has also been confirmed via the microsite. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and offline stores, just like the previous Edge series in India. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

A dedicated microsite has already revealed most of the key details. For example, the Edge 70 Fusion will be available in three RAM and storage options – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Design-wise, Motorola is sticking to its signature curved style. The phone will come in three Pantone-curated colours, Silhouette, Blue Surf, and Country Air, all featuring a leather-inspired finish on the back. What else do we know so far? Have a look. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India launch nears, Flipkart teaser goes live

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications

The device will sport a quad-curved 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola claims up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, along with HDR10+ support and SGS eye protection certification. The biggest highlight here is the 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, which Motorola claims is making its debut on this phone. It will be paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a macro sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera, and the company says the phone supports 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the Edge 70 Fusion will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Battery is where Motorola seems to be going big. The phone packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion expected price

While the official price hasn’t been announced yet, the previous Edge 60 Fusion started at Rs 20,999. Given the upgrades in display brightness, battery size, and camera hardware, the Edge 70 Fusion is likely to sit slightly higher.

However, looking at the specifications, design, and notable upgrades, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion seems to be a good mid-range phone, if it is priced right.