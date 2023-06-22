comscore
    News

    Motorola Edge 40 5G Viva Magenta color variant arrives in India, Moto G32 gets two new colors

    Mobiles

    Motorola's two phones have got new colorways in India. The recently released Motorola Edge 40 5G now has a Viva Magenta shade, while the Moto G32 is now available two more color options.

    Motorola Edge 40 5G Viva Magenta

    Motorola launched the Edge 40 5G last month in India. The device was launched in three color options, namely Reseda Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue. Now, the company has unveiled another color. The Motorola Edge 40 5G is now available in the Viva Magenta shade. Also Read - Motorola may reveal the launch date of Razr foldable phones on June 22

    The Viva Magenta shade is the most vibrant shade of all colors of the device. It is priced the same as the other colors. The smartphone costs Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Also Read - Motorola launches its EnvisionX 4K QLED Google TV in India: Check price, specifications and offers

    In addition to this, Motorola also launched two new shades for the Moto G32. The smartphone is now listed in Satin Maroon and Rose Gold colors. The device is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Motorola launches Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable phones: Here’s what’s new

    Both phones are available for purchase on Flipkart. However, some colors are yet to be listed on the platform but are available on Motorola’s official website.

    Motorola Edge 40 5G specifications

    The Motorola Edge 40 5G succeeds the Edge 30 5G. The smartphone comes in the mid-range segment and brings unique features like a 144Hz display and a vegan leather back design for select colors.

    The device features a 6.55-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s an OLED panel that’s curved from the sides. Motorola calls it a 3D curved panel. The edges will light up when calls or SMS hit the device.

    The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200 nits of brightness, and an HDR10 certification. Motorola has offered an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It also has facial unlock support.

    Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with Mali G77 Mc9 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device houses a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

    It also has 15W wireless fast charging. This is a feature that we missed on the predecessor Edge 30 5G. Moving to the cameras, the phone has a dual-camera system.

    Although it has only two cameras, both are useful. The main lens is a 50MP sensor and it is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The main lens has 2-micron ultra-pixel technology, OIS support, and an aperture of f/1.4. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

    Lastly, the device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has MyUx on top. The 5G phone has dual-SIM slot and also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as some connectivity options.

    • Published Date: June 22, 2023 8:14 PM IST
