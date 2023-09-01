Motorola is all set to launch the new Moto G84 5G smartphone today in India. It will be a budget smartphone with a host of features such as OIS support for the main camera, 120Hz display, and even Thinksheild protection. The device is expected to launch at around Rs 20,000 price range. Let’s take a look at everything that we know about the phone.

Moto G84 5G India launch, price, and availability

The Motorola Moto G84 5G will launch today at 12 PM on Flipkart. Upon launch, it will be available for purchase on Flipkart in its first sale, which is expected to be scheduled for next week.

READ MORE Moto G84 5G key specs revealed ahead of September 1 launch: Check details

The smartphone’s pricing is yet to be revealed by Motorola. However, Reliance Digital already listed the phone on its platform at a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Other than the pricing, the listing also confirms its availability at Reliance Digital upon launch. As for the colors, the phone will arrive in a vibrant and bright Viva Magenta shade. This color will be accompanied by Midnight Blue and Marshmallow Blue colorways.

Moto G84 5G specifications

The Motorola Moto G84 5G will come in the standard Motorola design. Although, it will feature a vegan leather back finish. The smartphone will have rounded corners, likely to help with the grip. It is confirmed to sport a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED display. The punch-hole screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Furthermore, the panel is advertised to have an FHD+ resolution and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

In terms of the optics, it is confirmed to come with a dual camera system having a 50MP main lens. The main lens will have Optical Image Stabilization support. It will likely be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it is expected to have a single selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device is rumored to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset. It will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is unclear whether the device will come with a microSD card. The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and have 30W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with an IP54 rating and Motorola’s Thinkshield support.

Other features of the phone have also been revealed on Flipkart. The device will boast a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The dual-SIM phone will have 14 5G bands and come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It will most likely boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.