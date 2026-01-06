MediaTek Confirms Dimensity 8500 Launch On January 15, Another Chipset Also Teased

MediaTek has confirmed that the Dimensity 8500 chipset will be officially unveiled on January 15. The launch is set to take place in China at 3 PM local time, which is 12:30 PM IST. The confirmation comes directly from MediaTek, ending recent speculation around the launch timeline. Also Read: Honor Power 2 Launches With iPhone 17 Pro-Like Design And 10,080mAh Battery: Price, Specs

Interestingly, the Dimensity 8500 will not be the only processor introduced on that day. MediaTek has teased that a second chipset will also be unveiled at the same event, which is expected to be a new addition to its higher-end Dimensity lineup. Also Read: OnePlus Pad Go 2: A Budget Android Tablet that Raises the Bar

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Specifications (Expected)

Based on leaks and reports, the Dimensity 8500 is built using TSMC’s N4P 4nm process. As per current details, the chipset is expected to use an octa-core CPU layout. This includes one Cortex-A725 core clocked at up to 3.40GHz, three Cortex-A725 cores running at around 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores operating at 2.20GHz. Also Read: Vivo X300 Review: The Compact Flagship That Could Crush the Competition

For graphics, the Dimensity 8500 is tipped to use the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. Benchmark leaks suggest the chip has already crossed 2.2 million points on AnTuTu, with reports claiming strong GPU performance compared to other processors in a similar segment.

Phones Already Linked to the Dimensity 8500

Unlike many chips that debut before appearing in devices, reports suggest the Dimensity 8500 has already made its way into at least one smartphone in China.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on new phones using the same chipset. The upcoming Xiaomi 17T series is said to include a Dimensity 8500-powered model, placing the processor firmly in the upper mid-range category.

Another Chipset Launching Alongside It

Alongside the Dimensity 8500, MediaTek is also expected to unveil a new Dimensity 9-series processor at the same event. Reports refer to this chip as the Dimensity 9500s, which is said to be built on TSMC’s more advanced 3nm process and aimed at higher-end devices.

While MediaTek has not officially detailed either chipset yet, January 15 is shaping up to be a major launch for the company’s mobile processor roadmap. More clarity around performance claims, positioning, and device availability is expected once the event takes place.