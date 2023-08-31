Lenovo P12 Android tablet India launch: Lenovo has announced the launch of Lenovo P12 Android tablet in India. It has a large display for immersive video streaming and web browsing and delivers a richer and multidimensional audio-visual experience. The newly launched tablet is suitable for high school, college students and working professionals and its large display can be slipped into four screens for multitasking while taking notes for an online class or viewing a document. Some of the highlights of the Lenovo P12 Android tablet include a 12.7-inch LCD with 3K resolution, multi-dimensional audio experience, a 10,200mAh battery and up to 8GB RAM powered by an octa-core processor.

“Today’s tablet users are demanding more from their devices. They want premium tablets with high-resolution displays and powerful performance. Our new Tab P12 is designed to meet those needs. It’s a versatile tablet that can be used for work, play, and everything in between. We believe it will resonate with students, professionals, and anyone who wants a dynamic device that adapts to their lifestyle,” Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said.

Lenovo P12 Android tablet India Price and availability

Lenovo P12 Android tablet is available in Strom Gray colour and priced at Rs 34,999 and will be available via Lenovo’s official website and Flipkart.

Lenovo P12 Android tablet specifications

Lenovo P12 Android tablet is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz and an integrated Arm Mali-G68 GPU coupled with 8GB LPDDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage further expandable up to 1Tb via a microSD card. The tablet runs on Android 13 operating system.

Coming to the display, the newly launched tablet has a 12.7-inch LTPS anti-fingerprint display with a peak brightness of 400nits, 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the camera front, the Lenovo P12 Android tablet comes with a 13MP front camera for selfies and an 8MP rear camera. It has also got two array microphones. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery and comes with 4W Quad JBL speakers, optimised with Dolby Atmos.

Coming to the design, the tablet measures 293.37mm in length, 190.76mm in width, 6.9mm in thickness and 8.42mm with a camera bump.

The Lenovo P12 Android tablet gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, one USB-C 2.0, one microSD card, one Pogo pin connector, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.