Now You Can Buy An Aston Martin ThinkStation From Lenovo!

Posted August 17, 2023

Lenovo has launched a new ThinkStation, and it is co-designed with renowned car-maker Aston Martin. Everything from the looks, design, ergonomics, and even the airflow are inspired by luxury design. Watch the full video to know what the new Lenovo X Aston Martin ThinkStation has in store for you.

