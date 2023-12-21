Lava on Thursday launched the all-new Lava Storm 5G in India. The smartphone arrives in the budget segment priced under Rs 15,000. This is the first Storm series phone and it features a minimal design. Some of the highlights of the phone include a large display with high refresh rate support, dual cameras on the back, and a Dimensity chipset, enabling the device to have 5G connectivity. Let’s take a look at the smartphone’s price, sale details, and full specifications.

Lava Storm 5G India price, offers, and sale details

The Lava Storm 5G is priced at Rs 14,999, however, it will be available at Rs 13,499 on Amazon in the first. Additionally, those with select bank cards can avail Rs 1,500 bank offer, taking the price down to Rs 11,999.

The Lava Storm 5G will compete against the Itel P55, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Infinix Note 30 5G, and the upcoming Redmi Note 13 5G.

The smartphone has two color options – Gale Green and Thunder Black. It will go on sale at 12 PM on December 28.

Lava Storm 5G specifications and features

Lava Storm 5G is a budget smartphone with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It has a clean design on the back with only the camera lenses protruding upwards.

It has a 16MP camera placed in the punch-hole for selfies and video calls. There’s a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear as we all as the front camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 16GB virtually) and 128GB of onboard storage. The device with that chipset is advertised to have scored 4,20,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The 5G smartphone has dual-SIM support and comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box, but is promised to receive Androdi 14. The company has also promised 2 years of security updates for the device.