Lava on Monday announced the all-new Blaze 2 smartphone in the country. The Lava Blaze 2 comes as a successor to the Blaze 1 and offers a new design and improved internals.

Some of the phone's highlights include a 90Hz display, dual cameras, a Unisoc chipset, and UFS 2.2 storage.

Lava Blaze 2 price in India, sale, and availability

The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB variant. However, the device will be available at a special launch price of Rs 8,999 for a limited time. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 with Dimensity 1080 SoC and Android 13 to launch soon

Blaze 2: Naya Blaze Sabse Tez* with Super stunning features. Sale starts on 18th Apr, 12 PM. View Specs: https://t.co/8joIcuqqUd *As per AnTuTu 9.5.5 Benchmark Score for < INR 10K Segment#Blaze2 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/UWU4FwBTMq — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 10, 2023

The device comes in Glass orange and Glass Blue color options. It will go up for sale on April 18 at 12 PM.

Lava is offering ‘free service at home’ with the Lava Blaze 2. This means that the customers will be provided doorstep service for the device. It is worth noting that users can only benefit from this when their phone is within the warranty period.

Lava Blaze 2 specifications

The Lava Blaze 2 comes with a premium glass-like finish on the back. It has a 6.5-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It features a dual camera system on the back with a 13MP main lens. The rear camera comes with several modes such as Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, Motion Photo, Time Lapse, Audio Note, and Intelligent Scanning. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device is claimed to have scored 255,298 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It has virtual RAM support of 5GB.

As for the battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device boots on Android 12 out of the box and is promised to get Android 13 soon. It will get 2 years of security updates.