Lava Blaze 2 5G will be available to buy later today in its first-ever sale. One of the cost-friendliest 5G phones, the Blaze 2 5G comes with a ring that glows on its rear camera module. It is not a unique implementation of alert lights on a phone because we have seen better ones on Nothing’s phones, but most customers will find it appealing. The new Lava phone also comes with a glass back, making it look premium even though its price is quite modest. If you are looking for a good-looking 5G phone, you can consider the Lava Blaze 2 5G. Here are its details:

Lava Blaze 2 5G price in India

The Lava Blaze 2 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999 and the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today on Lava retail stores and Amazon. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is available in three colours, namely Glass Black, Glass Blue and Glass Lavender.

Lava Blaze 2 5G specifications

The new Blaze 2 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS punch-hole display with a 2.5D curved screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and comes with an AnTuTu score of >3,90,000+, as per the company’s claim. You get up to 6GB of RAM, which is further expandable up to 6GB through virtual memory expansion. For storage, you have up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 memory, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 13 and provides a clean experience with no ads and no bloatware, as per the company’s claim.

You get a 50MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera with screen flash for selfies. Other camera features include Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, Intelligent Scanning and more. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with an 18W charger and Type C cable. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, navigation, Bluetooth v5.0 and more. It has Accelerometer, Proximity, Magnetometer and Ambient Light sensors. Its additional features include a Side Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock and Battery Saver Mode. It weighs 203g and measures 164.2mm in length, 76mm in width and 8.45mm in thickness.