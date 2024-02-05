After launching one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India last year i.e. Itel P55, Itel is back with another device. Itel P55+ is China’s Transsion-owned brand’s next smartphone in the P series in the country. The smartphone is all set to launch this week in India and the launch date has already been revealed. Some of the highlights of the upcoming P55+ smartphone include the vegan leather finish, 50MP AI camera, and 45W fast charging. Let’s take a look at the full details.

Itel P55+ India launch date and availability

Itel P55+ is scheduled to launch on February 8 in India. Upon launch, it will be available for purchase on Amazon. As the name suggests, it will be a sibling of the already available Itel P55, which confirms that the Plus model will also be a budget-centric option.

Crafting a masterpiece just for you – itel Power Series is gearing up for an epic power play! Stay Tuned for an innovation at its finest. #itel #PowerSeries #ComingSoon #JodeBharatKaHarDilitel #P55 #itelP55 pic.twitter.com/ui2x2hkYhL — itel India (@itel_india) February 4, 2024

Unfortunately, the price of the device hasn’t been revealed, but it is speculated to arrive under Rs 15,000. The promotional image on Amazon reveals the dual-tone vegan leather colour of the phone.

Itel P55+ specifications and features

Itel has revealed the design and some highlights of the smartphone on Amazon. The Itel P55+ will feature a minimal-looking design as opposed to the P55. It will have a vegan leather back with a 3D stitch design on the lower half.

The smartphone will feature a punch-hole display with support for Dynamic Port, which is similar to iPhone’s Dynamic Island. The exact screen size is unknown for now. Expect it to have high refresh rate support.

In terms of the optics, the device will boast a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP AI main lens. It will likely be assisted by an auxiliary sensor. The device is advertised to come with camera features like Super Night Mode, Panorama, and AI Clear Portrait. Upfront, it will have a single camera for selfies.

Powering the device will likely be an octa-core chipset paired with up to 16GB of total RAM. This includes virtual RAM. It is confirmed to have 256GB of internal storage. The storage type on the phone will be UFS 2.2.

Coming to the battery, it is expected to pack a big battery. However, the exact mAh capacity is unknown. What’s confirmed is the fast charging support. The smartphone will have 45W fast charging that is claimed to charge the phone up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Furthermore, it will have three charging modes – Hyper Charge, Smart Charge, and Low-Temp Charge. It will likely run on Android 13 OS with Itel’s custom UI on top.