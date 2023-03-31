Earlier this month, iQOO launched the iQOO Z7 series comprising the Z7x 5G, Z7i, and Z7 5G in China. The company launched the latter with a different specs sheet in India last week, and now, it’s expected to bring the iQOO Z7x 5G into the country. Also Read - iQoo Z7 5G India price, key specs revealed: Here’s everything we know about it

A Geekbench listing (via 91mobiles) for the Z7x 5G Indian/Global model has emerged on the internet revealing key specs of the phone.

iQOO Z7x 5G appears on Geekbench: Specs

The iQOO Z7x 5G with model number Vivo I2216 has scored 905 points in the single-core department and 2137 points in the multi-core department on Geekbench 5.

These scores are possible due to the Qualcomm chipset inside the phone. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

It is believed to be the 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset. This is the same chipset as the Chinese version.

The device has 8GB of RAM, which we expect will be the maxed-out variant. It could be paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

As for the operating system, the device boots on Android 13 out of the box. We expect it to have Funtouch OS 13 skin on top.

Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.64-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Chinese model, the Indian/Global model may also have an LCD panel.

Furthermore, the Z7x 5G in China comes with a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies.

One of the major upgrades the Z7x has is the battery. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh cell with support for 80W fast charging. So even though the battery is huge, it can go to full 100 percent in less time.

iQOO is yet to officially confirm the presence of the Z7x in India and in the global market. However, since it launched the Z7 5G last week in India, we expect more phones in the series to arrive in the coming months.