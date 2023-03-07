comscore iQOO Z7 5G front design revealed ahead of launch
News

iQOO Z7 5G to feature a notch display and fans do not like it

Mobiles

iQOO's next budget smartphone will be the iQOO Z7 5G. It will come with a notch display and will likely boot on Android 13 OS.

Highlights

  • iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Z7 5G on March 21.
  • iQOO Z7 5G will feature an LCD notch panel.
  • iQOO Z7 5G could be powered by a MediaTek chipset.
iQOO-Z7

iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Z7 5G as early as this month in India. The smartphone is expected to come with a budget-range chipset and boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. Also Read - iQOO Z7 5G could launch on March 21: All you need to know about the phone

While the rear design of the phone was revealed through promotional posters, the front design was yet to be revealed. Now, iQOO has done just that, the front of the phone has been showcased. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

iQOO Z7 5G design and specifications

According to a promotional poster, the iQOO Z7 5G will feature a water-drop notch display. Although the notch design is slightly different, it’s similar to the predecessor. Also Read - iQOO Z7 series India launch confirmed, will likely arrive in March

The device also seems to have thick bezels, mostly noticeable at the bottom. The size of the screen isn’t confirmed yet but it is expected to be as large as the iQOO Z6’s panel.

By offering a notch panel, iQOO puts itself in line with Samsung. Samsung at a similar range offers a notch disply. It appears that not all iQOO fans have liked the approach of going with a notch display with the iQOO Z7 5G.

Previous leaks have suggested that the device may come with an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. But there are chances that it may also get an AMOLED panel, that said, let’s wait for the brand to confirm itself.

As for cameras, the device may have a dual camera or triple camera system with a 64MP main lens. The main lens will support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). For the unversed, similarly priced phones (Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 range) lately have this feature in common.

Coming to performance, there’s a bit of confusion. Some said it will be powered by a Snapdragon 778, while some say the same old Snapdragon 695 chip. However, since iQOO showcased the benchmark scores of the phone recently, it could be powered by a Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 930 SoC.

iQOO revealed its AnTuTu scores recently and it scored 480,000+ points. The device is expected to have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, the device may pack a big battery with fast charging support. It is said to boot on Android 13 OS with FuntouchOS 13 on top.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2023 9:48 AM IST
