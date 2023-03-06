comscore iQOO Z7 5G to launch on March 21, suggest's Google listing
  iQOO Z7 5G could launch on March 21: All you need to know about the phone
iQOO Z7 5G could launch on March 21: All you need to know about the phone

iQOO Z7 5G will be iQOO's next budget smartphone in India with a Snapdragon processor. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000.

  • iQOO could launch its upcoming iQOO Z7 5G smartphone on March 21.
  • iQOO Z7 5G is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset.
  • iQOO Z7 5G will boot on the latest Android 13 OS.
iQOO-Z7

iQOO has begun promoting its upcoming iQOO Z7 5G series in India. While fans thought there are multiple devices launching this month, new reports suggest that only the vanilla iQOO Z7 5G will be making it for now. Other models may arrive later. Also Read - Top 5 gaming smartphones to buy: OnePlus 11, iQOO Neo 7, Asus ROG Phone 5

Although the launch month was hinted to March, the exact release date was unclear. Now, as per a sponsored listing from iQOO on Google, the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G will launch on March 1. Also Read - iQOO Z7 series India launch confirmed, will likely arrive in March

iQOO Z7 5G specifications (expected)

Since the launch is right around the corner, we’ll know about its full specs soon. However, the rumors have given us a vague idea of what to expect. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 5G with Dimensity 8200 and 120W fast charging launched in India

Starting with the display, the iQOO Z7 5G will feature an LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with a dual or triple camera system having a 64MP main lens.

Since OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) is the trend right now, the Z7 5G will also feature OIS support. There will be a single camera on the front, but the exact lens isn’t confirmed yet.

There is a bit of confusion when it comes to the chipset of the phone. Some said it will be powered by a Snapdragon 778, while some say the same old Snapdragon 695 chip. However, since iQOO showcased the benchmark scores of the phone recently, it could be powered by a Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 930 SoC.

The device, by the way, scored 480,000+ points on AnTuTu. It is expected to be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, expect a big battery like its predecessor. To recall, the iQOO Z6 5G was launched with a 5,000mAh battery and had 18W fast charging. We can expect a similar battery and fast charging combination on the Z7 5G.

Lastly, the smartphone is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 13 on top.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 12:51 PM IST
