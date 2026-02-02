iQOO 15R to launch with 7,600mAh battery under Rs 50,000: What else to expect

iQOO is slowly revealing details about its upcoming smartphone, the iQOO 15R, ahead of its India launch scheduled for February 24. The latest teasers confirm one of the phone’s biggest highlights, a massive 7,600mAh battery. What makes this interesting is that despite the big battery, iQOO claims the device will measure just 7.9mm in thickness. The phone is also expected to support fast charging, and if rumours are accurate, it may offer 100W wired charging. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Here is everything that iQOO has confirmed so far and what you can expect from the iQOO 15R. Also Read: 8 best Vivo X200T alternatives to buy under Rs 60,000

iQOO 15R expected price

iQOO has confirmed that the 15R will launch under Rs 50,000, placing it directly in competition with devices like the OnePlus 15R. Since both are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, performance alone may not decide the winner.

The pricing also shows a broader shift in iQOO’s lineup. While the Neo series has typically catered to the sub-Rs 40,000 range and flagships have stretched closer to Rs 75,000 to strengthen the brand’s presence in the upper mid-premium segment.

iQOO 15R: What to expect

It is expected to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, along with a promise of four Android updates and six years of security patches. iQOO is also highlighting a triple-chip setup, combining the Snapdragon processor with a dedicated graphics chip and another chip for network stability. The company claims an AnTuTu score exceeding 3.5 million and support for 144fps gameplay in BGMI.

Reports suggest the iQOO 15R could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, alongside configurations going up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. For photography, the phone is tipped to include a 200MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Two colour options have already been confirmed: a checkered silver-blue finish and a more understated Dark Knight black.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

If early details are anything to go by, the iQOO 15R appears to lean heavily on battery life, long-term software support, and performance. For buyers looking for a smartphone around the Rs 50,000 mark, the iQOO 15R will be one of the latest contedor which seems to rival the OnePlus 15R.