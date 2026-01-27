iQOO 15R India launch date officially confirmed: Expected specs, features

iQOO has confirmed the arrival of its flagship-grade smartphone – the iQOO 15R. The company announced the device’s India launch date through a post on X and media invites. iQOO didn’t reveal the specifics about the upcoming smartphone, but it is expected to take on the OnePlus 15R in the country. Also Read: 8 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 that handle BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt Legends without struggling

iQOO 15R India Launch Date

iQOO India took to X to announce the launch date of its upcoming iQOO 15R. As per the post, the iQOO 15R will hit the Indian markets on February 24. The company did not reveal anything else about the device. The iQOO 15R will be available through Amazon India. Also Read: iQOO 15 Ultra is getting a gaming feature fans have been asking for

Big on power, built for the perfect fit. The iQOO 15R is stepping in with flagship confidence that feels right from the first glance. Bold in presence, refined in design, and built to slot effortlessly into your everyday without compromise. It’s not just about arriving. It’s… pic.twitter.com/YIKFtGMQSs — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 27, 2026

iQOO 15R Design

In the post, the iQOO 15R can be seen sporting a checkered design. It features a dual camera setup, placed horizontally within an iQOO 15-like squircle shaped module. The LED flash is positioned to the right of the camera island.

iQOO 15R Specifications, Features (Expected)

The iQOO 15R has appeared in several certification databases, including Bluetooth SIG, SIRIM, and Geekbench, with the model number Vivo I2508. As per the listings, the upcoming iQOO phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM.

The iQOO 15R is said to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive iQOO Z11 Turbo. The device was launched earlier this month and features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

If it is indeed the Z11 Turbo, the iQOO 15R could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. In terms of cameras, the upcoming phone could offer a dual camera unit with a 200MP main sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

The iQOO 15R is said to come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.