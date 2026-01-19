iQOO 15 Ultra teased for early 2026 launch with active cooling, 7,000mAh battery

iQOO is all set to unveil its iQOO 15 Ultra in China with power-packed features and enhancements. The tech giant is likely planning to launch the upcoming flagship in early February 2026, joining the standard iQOO 15, introduced in October 2025. Unlike, typical flagship, the company has designed its iQOO 15 Ultra keeping gamers in mind, offering specialized features like powerful processors, high performance, subtle frame rates, and long gaming sessions.

iQOO 15 Ultra

One of the striking features of the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra is its active cooling system. A teaser on Weibo showcases the phone’s cooling fan integrated near the lower part of the phone. The main focus is on the thermal management, allowing the device to maintain high performance during long gaming sessions.

Not only this, the company also adds a dedicated protection plan for the cooling fan, reportedly covering up to five years.

Camera Upgrades

For optics, the iQOO 15 Ultra will feature a circular design with orange accents that gives it a distinct gaming look. The rear camera might include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens along with gaming focused performance.

Overall, the design and cooling system suggest that the iQOO 15 Ultra is more than a standard upgrade and it is more like a performance-focused device rather than being a smartphone that belongs to casual users.

Processor and Display

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and offer a 165Hz display. iQOO planned to bring high refresh rates along with advanced thermal management to enhance touch responsiveness and visual immersion while playing high-end games.

Battery and Fast Charging Support

Several leaked reports also indicate that the device will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery along with wired charging support of 100W. The details were spotted on China’s 3C certification platform, suggesting the charging speed exceeding to 200W later in the product cycle

With its active cooling, high-refresh-rate display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and massive battery, the iQOO 15 Ultra is shaping up as a serious competitor in the gaming smartphone space. Early teasers and leaks indicate that iQOO is focusing on consistent performance, thermal efficiency, and user experience, making the 15 Ultra a device built for gamers who want more than just a standard flagship phone.