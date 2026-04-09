iPhones are the hardest phones to repair right now, says study

If you have ever tried to repair your iPhone, then you must know the pain. Even this report may not be surprising for you at all. As per a new report by the US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (PIRG), Apple’s iPhones are said to be the lest repairable smartphones right now. Also Read: Apple’s next MacBook Neo may bring A19 Pro chip and more RAM

The study looked at several factors, including how easy it is to fix common issues such as fixing battery, screen repair or accessing internal parts. And on that scale, iPhones ended up at the bottom with a low “D-” rating! Also Read: iOS 27 update may turn Siri into a smarter AI assistant

Why iPhones scored so low

The report suggests that the issue isn’t about build quality. The problem is what happens after something goes wrong. According to the report, iPhones are harder to repair because spare parts are not always easy to access or repairs often require specialised tools. Plus, the process involves more steps than usual and repair manuals and documentation are limited for regular users. Also Read: Apple may rename iPhone Fold to iPhone Ultra: Expected to arrive in September despite delay speculation

So even something basic like a battery replacement can turn into a complicated process unless you go through official channels. Apple has introduced a self-service repair program in recent years, which, on paper, sounds like a step in the right direction.

But in practice, it’s still not very simple. You may need to rent tools, follow detailed instructions, and deal with tightly controlled parts. For most users, it’s not as simple as swapping a component at home.

How other brands compare

The report doesn’t say other brands are perfect, it says just slightly better. According to the report, Motorola came out on top with a B+ rating, making its phones relatively easier to fix. Google’s Pixel lineup sits in the middle with a C- while Samsung is just above Apple, but still near the bottom with a D.

So overall, repairability across smartphones isn’t great, but iPhones are currently the hardest to deal with.

What’s the main concern?

This also ties into a larger conversation around the right to repair. The idea is simple, users should be able to fix their own devices without unnecessary restrictions. Reports like this often suggests how tightly controlled ecosystems can make repairs harder than they need to be. And that’s where companies like Apple get criticised the most.

iPhones still lead in performance and ecosystem experience. But when it comes to fixing them, things get complicated quickly.