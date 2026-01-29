Is Apple testing a DSLR-Style zoom for iPhone 18 Pro? This rumour says yes

Apple is planning to unveil its next flagship iPhone 18 series in September, just like it does for every iPhone. The series might include the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing that the company has evolved steadily over the years is its cameras. However, a new rumor suggests that the tech giant might be exploring a much more ambitious upgrade in its upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. As per recent rumors, Apple is testing advanced camera hardware that could significantly improve zoom performance. If this happens, the company might blur the line between smartphone photography and traditional cameras.

Apple Testing DSLR-Like Teleconverter for iPhone 18 Pro

As per leaks coming from the Chinese social media Weibo claims that Apple might be planning to bring a teleconverter-style camera in the iPhone 18 Pro series. A teleconverter camera is commonly used in DSLR cameras, and hence, including it in upcoming iPhone series is a big step.

What is Teleconverter Camera?

A teleconverter camera works by increasing the focal length of a lens. This allow users to zoom in closer without physically moving nearer to the subject. If Apple brings teleconverter cameras for iPhone 18 Pro series, then the technology could enable higher optical zoom levels as compared to what current models have.

Reportedly, this teleconverter will be built into the camera module itself and not line external clip-on-lenses. This will make it an efficient and seamless part of the phone’s camera system.

Variable Aperture Camera

The same leak also points out earlier reports about Aple developing a variable aperture camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The system will allow the camera to adjust based on how much light is entering the lens depending on the scene. This will not only improve image quality, but will also enhance the challenging low-light environments.

If introduced, this would be the first time when an iPhone uses variable aperture technology.

What Could Go Wrong?

While the concept of bringing teleconverter in iPhone sounds interesting, but it still have some trade-offs. The first thing is that teleconverter typically reduce the amount of light reaching the camera sensor, resulting into affecting low-light photography. The second downside is the slight loss of sharpness and contrast.

Will the Teleconverter Make It to the Final iPhone 18 Pro?

The company has not confirmed anything officially and there’s no guarantee that the iPhone 18 Pro series will actually feature a teleconverter camera. However, leaks suggests the technology is still in testing and Apple is already known for dropping features that doesn’t meet its quality standards.

