iPhone 17e: Design, display, cameras, chipset, price, release date, more

Apple has confirmed its first event of the year, which is scheduled for March 4th at 9 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) in New York. While the tech giant hasn’t revealed what all is coming, one of the much rumoured product is the iPhone 17e, the budget member of the iPhone 17 series. Also Read: Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

Ahead of the launch, several leaks and rumours have already shaped an image of the upcoming budget iPhone. From design, display, cameras, chipset to colours – here is everything that we know about the iPhone 17e. Also Read: iPhone 16 discount makes it a better deal than ever

iPhone 17e: 5 things to know about

Design: In terms of look, it may seem identical to the iPhone 16e, which means the similar single camera setup design and notch on the front.

Display: iPhone 17e is expected to retain the compact 6.1-inch display with basic 60Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor iPhone 16e.

Processor: Under the hood, the iPhone 17e is tipped to pack the A19 chipset while upgrading over the A18 chip of the iPhone 16e. This is the same chipset which powers the iPhone 17 too, hinting towards the prominent performance upgrade.

Cameras: Another similar point is the cameras as the upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to retain the 48MP camera at the back.

iPhone 17e price: Apart from the specs, design and new features, the iPhone 17e price is something which keeps it either hit or fail. No one would like to buy a toned-down version of flagship iPhone if the price is almost near the standard version. However, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e may price around the iPhone 16e’s launch price, which is $599 (Rs 59,900) in the US for the 128GB model. However, the final price will be confirmed with its launch.

iPhone 17e launch and availability

The iPhone 17e is now widely expected to debut at the March event, although Apple may unveil multiple products alongside it. Interestingly, the invite itself features a colourful Apple logo, a shift from the company’s usual muted tones. Some analysts believe this could hint at other products, possibly even the rumoured low-cost MacBook that Apple has reportedly been testing in playful shades.