    iPhone 15 Pro may not have the rumored solid-state buttons

    Ming Chi-Kuo reveals that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may retain the physical buttons.

    Highlights

    • Apple may skip the rumored solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro.
    • The iPhone 15 Pro model may retain the existing physical buttons.
    • The iPhone 15 Pro models will be powered by a new 3nm chipset.
    iphone14pro

    Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones after months of speculation. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Here's what we know about Apple's premium smartphone

    According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 with fixes for actively exploited vulnerabilities

    “My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” Kuo wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday. Also Read - Apple products worth $500K including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

    Moreover, he said, investors expected that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers’ revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavourable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies (Taptic Engine supplier).

    Another Taptic Engine supplier for solid-state buttons, Luxshare ICT will likely be less affected by this change due to its significantly larger operating scale vs AAC Technologies.

    Kuo said that the iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the EVT development stage, so there is still time to modify the design.

    In addition, removing the solid-state buttons and restoring physical buttons will simplify the development and testing process.

    Based on these considerations, removing solid-state buttons should have a minor impact on the Pro model’s mass production schedule and shipments.

    IANS

    • Published Date: April 12, 2023 8:26 PM IST
