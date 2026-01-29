iOS 26.3 beta adds Android transfer and third-party wearable support: Check what’s new

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.3 beta for iPhone. The update mostly focuses on how the iPhone interacts with other devices, adds a few new privacy-related options, and introduces limited support for third-party accessories. There are no noticeable visual changes, but the update includes some practical features, particularly for users who want to move to Android or use wearables that are not made by Apple. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Small expected changes that could matter in daily use

iPhone to Android transfer feature

One of the more noticeable additions in iOS 26.3 is a new “Transfer to Android” option. As reported in beta documentation and early testing notes, Apple has worked with Google to make switching from an iPhone to an Android phone less complicated. Also Read: AI “Nudify” apps are still slipping through Google and Apple’s app stores, says report

The feature allows users to wirelessly move data such as photos, messages, notes, apps, and phone numbers to an Android device. Certain data types are excluded, including Health data, locked notes, and paired Bluetooth devices. Apple and Google are expected to expand the list of supported data types as testing continues.

New location privacy controls

iOS 26.3 also adds a privacy setting called “Limit Precise Location.” This option reduces how accurately mobile carriers can track a user’s location. Instead of sharing an exact address, the carrier may only see a general area or neighbourhood.

According to the beta notes, the feature is currently available only on select devices with cellular support, including the iPhone Air and iPhone 16e, and works with supported carriers. The new privacy option can be accessed from the Cellular section in Settings.

Notification support for third-party wearables

With iOS 26.3, Apple has added support for forwarding notifications to third-party smartwatches and wearables. This allows iPhone notifications to show up on non-Apple devices. However, notifications can only be forwarded to one wearable at a time. When enabled, notifications on Apple Watch are temporarily disabled.

As reported in EU-focused beta coverage, this feature is currently limited to users in the European Union. The restriction is tied to Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act, which requires broader support for third-party devices.

Other changes in the update

For EU users, iOS 26.3 also brings proximity pairing for third-party accessories, expanded NFC functions for connected devices, and faster peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections. These changes support the new Android transfer system and accessory pairing features.

Apple has also reorganised the Wallpapers section. Weather and Astronomy wallpapers are split into separate sections. Weather wallpapers now show live weather conditions, while Astronomy wallpapers reflect real-time positions of planets and celestial bodies.

Expected release timeline

Apple released the iOS 26.3 beta to developers and beta testers in late January. The stable version of the update is expected to roll out publicly in early February, once testing is completed.