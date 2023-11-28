Qi, the global standard for wireless charging, is getting a major update this year with Qi2. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which includes Apple among its members, has announced the new generation of wireless charging technology at CES 2023. Qi2 is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology and introduces a new Magnetic Power Profile that enables faster and more efficient wireless charging. Qi2 certified devices and chargers are expected to hit the market by the end of 2023. Apple’s MagSafe technology allows devices and accessories to attach magnetically and charge wirelessly, but it is only compatible with Apple’s own products and has not been very popular so far.

By making this technology part of a global and open standard, Qi2 will allow more devices to support magnetic wireless charging, from Android phones to TWS earphones, in 2023. Qi2 chargers should also be more affordable than Apple’s MagSafe products. According to a statement from WPC, Apple’s MagSafe technology was the inspiration for the new Qi2 standard.

The WPC has announced that the Qi2 standard has two profiles, the MPP and the EPP. The MPP, or Magnetic Power Profile, is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology that allows devices and accessories to attach magnetically and charge wirelessly. Apple has shared this technology with the consortium and it will be branded with the Qi2 logo. The EPP, or Extended Power Profile, is an enhancement to the existing wireless charging technology that does not use magnets but is compatible with the Qi2 standard. The new Qi2 EPP products will have the same Qi logo as before, according to the WPC’s press release earlier this month.

Qi2 will replace the Qi standard and offer new possibilities for wireless charging that were not possible before. All Qi2 certified devices and accessories will have magnetic compatibility, similar to Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem.

WPC also claims that Qi2 will improve the efficiency and interoperability of wireless charging, while ensuring safety and product durability. Qi2 compliant devices will be able to charge wirelessly with any Qi2 charger, but there may be different power profiles for different devices.

Apple may still keep some exclusive features or technologies for its products, but Qi2 will create a wider and cheaper range of devices and accessories that support wireless charging.