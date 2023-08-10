Infinix on Thursday confirmed the launch of its coming smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero 30 5G. The device will succeed the Zero 20 from last year and is expected to be priced aggressively. The smartphone will come with an AMOLED display and may launch sometime later this month.

Infinix Zero 30 5G India launch and specifications

Infinix will launch the Infinix Zero 30 5G at the end of August. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a curved AMOLED panel and feature a glass back/leather back finish. It will likely have a punch-hole display with high refresh rate support. It will be a 10-bit panel and may have Full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, for protection, it will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

One of the phone’s highlights will be its cameras. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t confirmed the camera details of the phone. Expect a new budget chipset, it could be a MediaTek or Snapdragon SoC.

We expect more details about the phone to be released in the coming weeks. Other than this, Infinix recently launched the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which is its most affordable gaming smartphone. The smartphone went on its first sale earlier today.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro comes with LED lights on the back and features a 6.67-inch display. The FHD+ screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It has a 32MP selfie snapper on the front placed in the punch-hole. The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core chipset. It is a mid-budget SoC designed for gaming. Infinix has previously revealed that the device scored 700K points on AnTuTu benchmarks. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a faster 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It has 8GB of additional RAM with the virtual RAM feature and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It comes with dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM radio support. It boots on the latest Android 13 OS and has XOS 13 on top. The device comes with no bloatware and is eligible to receive an Android 14 update.