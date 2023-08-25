Infinix is gearing up for the release of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero 30 5G in India. Ahead of its launch, the company will take its pre-orders next month. Now, the pre-order date for the phone has been revealed alongside some of its features.

Infinix Zero 30 5G pre-order date, expected price

The Infinix Zero 30 5G will go up for pre-orders on September 2 on Flipkart. The smartphone is expected to arrive in two color options – Golden Hour and Rome Green. One of the colors will have a glass back, while the other color will feature a vegan leather-back finish.

Although not confirmed, we speculate that the Infinix Zero 30 5G to arrive between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 price range in the country. Upon launch, the device will likely compete with all the mid-budget segment phones.

Infinix Zero 30 5G specifications and features

Infinix Zero 30 5G will be succeeding the Zero 20 from last year. The smartphone is advertised to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ panel and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will be a 10-bit punch-hole screen with up to 950 nits peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. More features of the display include 2160 PWM dimming frequency, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The device will also be slim coming at a thickness of 7.9mm. It will have two colors with two different finishes. One of the colors will have a leather-like back, whereas, the other color will have a glass back. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with highlighting features like 50MP selfie cameras. It will have support for 4K recording at 60fps. It is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 108MP main lens.

As per leaks, the smartphone will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, which is equivalent to Dimensity 1100. The smartphone is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Expect the device to come with a 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support.

In other news about Infinix, the company introduced the GT series in India with the launch of Infinix GT 10 Pro. It is a gaming smartphone powered by the Dimensity 8050 chipset. It has a large 120Hz AMOLED display, triple cameras, and a clean UI on top of Android 13. The smartphone was launched at Rs 19,999 earlier this month.