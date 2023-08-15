Infinix confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero 30 5G last week. It was revealed that the device will arrive in different finishes – a glass-back version and a leather-back version. Now, the company has given us a closer look at the leather-back model.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G’s leather-like model will have a Green shade. The camera island of the phone along with the frame may have a silver/golden look. This colorway will be accompanied by a glass-back version.

Previously, the company revealed that the smartphone will come with an upgraded display. It will have a 10-bit curved AMOLED panel that will likely have an FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate. It is said to have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The cameras on the phone will be one of its highlights. However, there are no details about its exact camera specs. All we know is that it will have a triple camera system on the back. We expect Infinix to reveal more details about the phone in the coming days.

As for the phone’s launch, the smartphone is expected to arrive later this month.

In other news, the company recently launched a gaming smartphone in the country. The Infinix GT 10 Pro costs Rs 19,999 and comes with a highlighting specs sheet.

The device has a mini LED light system on the back that turns on when calls or messages arrive. It sports a 6.67-inch display. The FHD+ screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core chipset. It is a mid-budget SoC designed for gaming. Infinix has previously revealed that the device scored 700K points on AnTuTu benchmarks. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a faster 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It gets 8GB of additional RAM with the help of the virtual RAM feature. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device comes with a triple camera system having a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 32MP camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM radio support. It runs on the latest Android 13 OS and has XOS 13 on top. The device comes with no bloatware and is eligible to receive an Android 14 update.